Local company expanding after recovering from devastating fire

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - For decades Basiloid operated in Elnora. But a fire on Christmas Eve 2019 changed all that.
Everything in the old factory was destroyed. Just after the first of the year, the organization began the rebuilding process. A new building was located in the Bicknell industrial park.
Three months in and the company was back on its feet. Since then, it has been growing.
Basiloid builds lift truck attachments for organizations across the world. Demand for the product has meant a recent expansion to the building. Right now, there are 18 employees at the factory. The company is looking to double its employment in the small town. According to shop owners, there is still a lot of growth.
"We're continuing to grow, hopefully looking to expand again here in the near future. As everybody knows, we acquired more ground behind our business. Hopefully, we can expand some more," Basiloid Owner Rob French said.
To apply, email: sales@basiloid.com