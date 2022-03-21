 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals near an inch from this past Friday through Saturday
have led to lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette and
Montezuma in western Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local company expanding after recovering from devastating fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Basiloid

Basiloid

 WTHI Editor

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - For decades Basiloid operated in Elnora. But a fire on Christmas Eve 2019 changed all that.

Everything in the old factory was destroyed. Just after the first of the year, the organization began the rebuilding process. A new building was located in the Bicknell industrial park.

Three months in and the company was back on its feet. Since then, it has been growing.

Basiloid builds lift truck attachments for organizations across the world. Demand for the product has meant a recent expansion to the building. Right now, there are 18 employees at the factory. The company is looking to double its employment in the small town. According to shop owners, there is still a lot of growth.

"We're continuing to grow, hopefully looking to expand again here in the near future. As everybody knows, we acquired more ground behind our business. Hopefully, we can expand some more," Basiloid Owner Rob French said.

To apply, email: sales@basiloid.com

Recommended for you