Local community comes together to help 10-year-old with his battle with cancer

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is coming together to help a young boy fighting cancer.
Carter Guess is ten years old. But unlike most 10-year-olds, he's currently fighting for his life.
Carter was diagnosed with neuroblastoma six years ago. This is now his third battle with this cancer.
On Saturday night, a benefit was held in his honor. Dozens of people enjoyed a fish fry, several auctions, and live entertainment. The best part is that it all goes back to helping Carter.
"Especially in our world right now where so many people are struggling, the economy has been tough with inflation, fuel prices, and for people to come out and support us after three battles when times must be hard for everyone, is priceless," Carter's mom said. "I don't think we really have the words to say how blessed and truly honored and just touched that people could still give so kindly."
Proceeds from Saturday's event will help the family pay for medical expenses and to help fulfill Carter's wish of swimming with dolphins.