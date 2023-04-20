Local community center receives donation to buy new furniture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 14th and Chestnut Community Center is getting some help buying furniture.
Guys Who Give of Vigo County gave them a check for nearly $6,000.
The donation will be used to buy chairs for the facility's sanctuary.
"We'll be able to use that space for activities during the day, career days with the kids; just the possibilities are really endless now with what we can do with the space because we can move the seating that's going to be in there," Connor Scanlon, from the center, said.
Guys Who Give select a donation recipient each quarter.