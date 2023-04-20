 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Much of central Indiana

* TIMING...Noon until 8 PM EDT on Thursday.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Local community center receives donation to buy new furniture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 14th and Chestnut Community Center is getting some help buying furniture.

Guys Who Give of Vigo County gave them a check for nearly $6,000.

The donation will be used to buy chairs for the facility's sanctuary.

"We'll be able to use that space for activities during the day, career days with the kids; just the possibilities are really endless now with what we can do with the space because we can move the seating that's going to be in there," Connor Scanlon, from the center, said.

Guys Who Give select a donation recipient each quarter.

