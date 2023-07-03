Local community becomes part of tourism bureau

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local community is now part of a tourism initiative in Illinois.
The City of Paris has joined Discover Downstate Illinois. Paris is now the first community in Edgar County to be affiliated with a state-certified tourism bureau.
The partnership is intended to strengthen marketing and economic development efforts. The benefits include increased awareness, tourism promotion, economic growth, and regional collaboration.
"Working with Discover Downstate Illinois provides an opportunity for collaboration and networking with other towns and attractions in the region," explains Samantha Gonzalez, a small business owner in Paris. "This collaboration can lead to shared resources, joint marketing efforts, and cross-promotion, ultimately benefiting all the participating destinations."
Discover Downstate Illinois currently covers the following counties: Bond, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Cumberland, Edwards, Fayette, Hamilton, Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, Richland, St. Clair, Wabash, Wayne, White, the City of Highland, and the City of Paris.