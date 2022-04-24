Local communities are making a positive impact during Earth Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Earth week is just wrapping up but locals in the Wabash Valley are still stepping up to help the environment.
This weekend, several communities throughout the Wabash Valley hosted Spring clean-up days. This included the cities of Terre Haute and Clinton.
Local residents, along with community leaders came to pick up trash, recycle, and make their communities beautiful!
This included the Keep Terre Haute Beautiful initiative, which truly came to life over the weekend.
This was just one of the many Earth Week clean-up events several Wabash Valley communities took part in.
Trees Inc. hosted one of these clean-up days throughout the city of Terre Haute including at Fairbanks Park on Saturday. They say it is a great way to encourage the community to clean up and make a positive impact on the environment.
Several dozen volunteers, including ISU students and the society of trash baggers came out to the event. They say now is the perfect time to step up and help out the environment.
"Now, everything is blooming again and we are trying to get the litter before all of the leaves cover the trash," Jennifer Mullen, one of the volunteers said. "This time of year is perfect for that."
And the earth week activities don't stop there. 120 brand new trees were just planted in the Farrington Grove Historic District.
60 Rose Hulman students along with volunteers from the neighborhood came to lend an environmentally-helping hand.
Organizers say the main purpose of the newly planted trees is to improve the environment and beautify the community. But on top of that, the trees will also help remove air pollutants and reduce storm water runoff.
This event was all made possible by Trees Inc. in partnership with the City of Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Parks Department.
Earth Week activities will be back next April but there are events like these year round for the community to take part in.