Local commercial turkey flock identified as 'high-risk' for highly contagious bird flu

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Board of Animal Health has reported a commercial turkey flock in Martin County was determined to be at high risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza exposure.
The farm has 27,083 turkeys. The board says the production site is associated with the flock in Daviess County that tested positive for the disease on December 11. According to the board, the Martin County flock was "depopulated" (meaning some birds were killed) and then quarantined.
On Feb. 9, 2022, the first confirmed case of H5N1 (with a Eurasian H5 goose/Guangdong lineage) HPAI was identified in a commercial flock in Dubois County with 29,000 turkeys. This was the first report of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States since 2020 and the first in Indiana since 2016. There have been 11 commercial sites and five non-commercial sites affected in the state, totaling more than 228,000 turkeys and ducks.
As part of existing avian influenza response plans, federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flocks.
Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat. No cases of human infection have been reported. Human health agencies will be monitoring workers and others in contact with birds to monitor for influenza-like illnesses.
Hobby poultry owners are encouraged to be aware of the signs of avian influenza and report illness and/or death to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593.