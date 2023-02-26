Local comedians are standing up for suicide awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local comedy group is hosting a show for a good cause.
Sweet Release Comedy is gearing up to host a show on March 4th at the Terre Haute Brewing Company from 8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M.
The show is titled Stand Up for Suicide Awareness. Tickets will cost $10. Eight local comedians will perform stand-up to raise money for the National Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Event organizers talk about why they do this.
"We wanted to do this one because we all feel kind of a special connection to it. I do, myself. I survived a suicide attempt. So you know, I was really wanting to do this as one of our causes that we did," said Patrick Eaton, event organizer and local comedian.