Local college student takes on professional NASCAR career

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you think of being a college student you may think of studying, exams, and getting homework done by certain deadlines. While those are still important - for one local student, getting a great time around the track is just as important as getting a great grade on an assignment.
Mandy Chick is a junior at Rose-Hulman getting her bachelors degree in mechanical engineering, her masters in engineering management, and also is studying for minors in economics and entrepreneurial studies.
On top of all of that she is a professional racecar driver. Chick says having so much on her plate at times can be challenging.
"It is always a challenge to juggle but the community her at Rose makes it worthwhile for sure," she said. "They have supported me through both of my careers."
Chick began racing when she was just six years old. She has won hundreds of races since starting at such a young age. Chick says her goal is to let women know they can be a part of anything they can dream of.
"That is exactly our goal with Rose-Hulman is we are really trying to put me out there to increase that awareness in STEM fields and then also just the message that you can do anything that you put your mind to."
Next for Chick is a race on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway. She says that while she is racing around the track at speeds of 180 miles per hour, she never forgets who got her interested in the sport.
"I have so many people who have been role models," she said. "One of the ones is my dad. He has taught me everything that I know about racecars and they very foundational concepts of my engineering."
Chick told News 10 that she is excited about her upcoming race and already has had friends and students schedule watch parties for her big day.