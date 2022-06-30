Local college receives state funding for equine center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Money form Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration & Developmental Initiative continues to help those in the Wabash Valley.
St. Mary of the Woods College is one of several recipients.
The school plans to use over $1 million to renovate its equine center. The money will be used to update its indoor and outdoor arena. It will also be used to build a parking lot and other amenities.
With these improvements, the school hopes to host more horse shows. School leaders said they want the region to be a part of Indiana's growing horse industry.
"Indiana has a $3 billion horse industry," Karen Dyer, V.P. of Advancement & Strategic Initiatives with St. Mary, said. "So, Saint Mary of the Woods College wants to help the west central Indiana region and the state of Indiana to tap into it a little."
The school also hopes this expansion will provide more hands-on experiences for students.