Local college looks to offer a sign language class

Robinson, Ill. (WTHI) -- Students will have the chance to advance their skillset by learning sign language.
Lincoln Trail College will offer you an opportunity in April. The College is offering a Basic American Sign Language Class.
The college says students will learn the basics of American Sign Language, including ABCs, counting, words, basic greetings, and phrases.
Basic Sign Language meets on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. April 6-27. The cost to enroll in the course is $45.
People interested in taking Basic American Sign Language at Lincoln Trail College can call 618-544-8657 to register.