Local college experiencing paper shortage

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.2 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local college experiencing paper shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Shortage

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - A national paper shortage continues to challenge us. That's why Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has taken a more digital approach to combat the limited supply available.

You can find empty books shelves at the book store. This is due to the national paper shortage and due to the time of the season it is.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has noticed the paper shortage; the college has been using more online resources through their immersive virtual learning format.

"Embracing distance learning and online learning for over 40 years, so we really have been champions of outside a traditional format of paper and pencil as educators," says Dr. Kimberly Lacomba, the Assistant Professor of Global Leadership.

This issue is something senior student Erika hadn't even thought about.

"We're mostly digital anyway, so all of my class materials are online, and I think we only have like supplemental handouts that are printed out, so it's just not something that I think even realized was happening cause we're all online," says senior Erika Schweppe.

She adds online formats are a more sustainable and cost-effective way to go about learning.

"They're a lot cheaper. I've noticed there's at least $20 to $30 difference between a physical textbook and even like used textbooks and online textbook which makes it easier access for a lot of students including myself."

Dr. Lacomba says they haven't completely ditched hard copy textbooks.

"There are books that are helpful to have on a researcher's shelf, but there are also many that we can use in an e-format and also puling peer-review journals articles and those types of things through our active librarians."

Most students prefer the online version of the book versus the hard copy.

