Local college experiencing paper shortage

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - A national paper shortage continues to challenge us. That's why Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has taken a more digital approach to combat the limited supply available.
You can find empty books shelves at the book store. This is due to the national paper shortage and due to the time of the season it is.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has noticed the paper shortage; the college has been using more online resources through their immersive virtual learning format.
"Embracing distance learning and online learning for over 40 years, so we really have been champions of outside a traditional format of paper and pencil as educators," says Dr. Kimberly Lacomba, the Assistant Professor of Global Leadership.
This issue is something senior student Erika hadn't even thought about.
"We're mostly digital anyway, so all of my class materials are online, and I think we only have like supplemental handouts that are printed out, so it's just not something that I think even realized was happening cause we're all online," says senior Erika Schweppe.
She adds online formats are a more sustainable and cost-effective way to go about learning.
"They're a lot cheaper. I've noticed there's at least $20 to $30 difference between a physical textbook and even like used textbooks and online textbook which makes it easier access for a lot of students including myself."
Dr. Lacomba says they haven't completely ditched hard copy textbooks.
"There are books that are helpful to have on a researcher's shelf, but there are also many that we can use in an e-format and also puling peer-review journals articles and those types of things through our active librarians."
Most students prefer the online version of the book versus the hard copy.