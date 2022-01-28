Local college commits itself to diversity amongst uncertainty of affirmative action

Washington, D.C. (WTHI)- The Supreme Court has announced they will hear a pair of affirmative action cases with college admissions.
Affirmative action was established in 1961 to make sure employers were not discriminated against due to race or gender. This extended over to the college admissions process. Indiana University law professor Steve Sanders said over time the ability to use race in the admissions process has narrowed.
"Special consideration, quotas," he said. "Those are too close to racial discrimination, but the constitution does not bar any use of race in consideration."
Sanders said race could be one factor when looking at a potential student. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, like other schools, uses it as a factor when looking at a student. Tom Bear is the vice president for enrollment management at the school. He said there are other important things to look at for a potential student.
"What are all the skills that they bring?" He said. "The passion, the work ethic, the preparation, and then make a decision here at rose if it enhances our community."
But, this method could end soon.
Opponents to affirmative action state it discriminates against some students and violates their civil rights. Still, Sanders said the Supreme Court's conservative leanings could change the current laws.
"Even this limited use of race that's been the law of the land for twenty years now may be in danger of going down," he said.
That scares many supporters of affirmative action who say it gives racial minorities better opportunities.
While the Supreme Court may not hear this case until October, it has many concerned. But, some colleges recognize the importance of racial diversity in the classroom.
"Having a population in our classroom, our makers' spaces," Bear said. "That comes from diverse backgrounds and different ways of thinking enriches those spaces that we need."