Local coffee shop celebrates Black History with a new drink

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee shop is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way.
Federal Coffee is now serving its new seasonal sip called the Willa B.
Willa Brown was the first female African American pilot. She is also from Terre Haute, where she studied at ISU.
The latte is made with a date, orange, and brown sugar syrup and garnished with orange zest and chocolate drizzle.
Chef and owner, Kris Kraut, hopes this drink will honor Willa during Black History Month.
"We've partnered with the history center to promote Black History Month. At one time Willa went to school here and graduated from Wiley High School. It just seemed like a good fit and a great way to honor her with a drink name," said Kraut.
You can try out the Willa B at Federal Coffee from now until the end of March!