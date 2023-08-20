Local coalition against vaping and tobacco products invites you to learn more about the dangers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coalition against vaping and tobacco products invites you to an education forum.
Tobacco Free Vigo and Vigo Voice is hosting an event to bring vaping education to the community.
Organizers say that this is to bring awareness to the untold dangers in e-cigarettes that big companies don't tell you about. They are being marketed to be a healthier option, when in reality it's not true.
"Youth vaping gets a lot of attention, but it really is a problem county wide for all age groups. The largest population of e-cigarette users is 18 to 24 year olds, so our goal is to make sure that we're educating the community," Shannon Giles, Tobacco Free Vigo.
The event will be on August 22nd from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Water Tower Estates in Terre Haute.