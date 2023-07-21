Local coal miners donate over $100,000 to Sullivan tornado recovery

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Hallador Energy is helping Sullivan recover from this spring's deadly tornado.
On Friday, the company presented a check to the Tornado Recovery Fund. The company matched employee donations to donate a total of $110,000.
Employees at offices and mines from across the Wabash Valley contributed to the donation.
Larry Martin is the chief financial officer for Hallador Energy, and the president of Sunrise Coal. He says not only did his employees dig into their wallets to help.
They also were there right after the tornado hit.
"Not only did we raise $110,000 but we had very many employees from our Oaktown mine, from our other mines and from the power plant that came and worked from 2 in the morning until daylight or the next day. We're very proud of our employees," Martin said.
One miner from Oaktown helped out in a big way. Greg Swiney donated an entire paycheck to tornado relief.
Martin said that Swiney couldn't get out to volunteer when the tornado hit, so he wanted to ensure he helped somehow.