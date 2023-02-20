Local coach makes history as first black varsity head football coach in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Michael Ghant's story is one that should be told no matter what time of the year. But with February being Black History Month, Ghant says he is proud to lead the way for future generations.
Ghant graduated from Terre Haute North high school back in 2015. In January it was announced that he would be taking over as the new head football coach of his old high school. He explained what his most important role is as a new head coach.
"I want to be an influence to kids that look like me and kids that do not look like me as well," he said. "Coming where I come from and being African American...we only had like eight Black kids on our team so it did not seem like there was a lot around."
Ghant has spent the last two seasons as a part of the North coaching staff. Bryson Carpenter is a graduating senior who started at quarterback last season for the Patriots. He says having Ghant as a head coach shows people that change is possible.
"It shows, like, the diversity and how we are really changing," he said. "I think it will bring a different culture that, like, we have not seen here at North before."
Carpenter also added that he speaks for the rest of the team when talking about the kind of leader Ghant is both on and off of the field.
"I think he is just a great role model for our African American community," he said. "He is a great guy, he always leads us in the right way and he always ahs words of encouragement. So I think that for our youth, like, growing up...he is a great guy to look up to."
For Ghant, the journey to get where he is today was never simple and he understands that there are young boys and girls going through the same struggles. His message for them is the same message he always got from his mother growing up."
"Don't let anyone ever tell you that you can't do something, don't let anyone ever tell you that you aren't good enough, don't let anyone ever tell you, you know, well you can't do this because of this," he said. "there is always a way to fight."
Ghant added that as long as he continues to coach he will use his platform to inspire local kids.