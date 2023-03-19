Local club continues to ride for the luck of the Irish

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Patrick's Day was a couple days ago, but a local club continued spreading the luck of the Irish today!
The National Road Bike Club hosted its annual Saint Patrick's Day Bike Ride. This ride raises money for the club to fund future events and activities. Some of the money raised will go towards other cycling organizations like Bikes for Tykes, as well.
Officials say this helps with ride insurance, making the road safe for drivers and riders.
"We don't want to antagonize the drivers too. We wanna blend with traffic, ride safely. Promoting cycling as a fun activity, a good fitness activity," said Kurt Bryan, president of the National Road Bike Club in Terre Haute.
Officials say that if you'd like to get involved, you can find them on Facebook at National Road Bike Club.