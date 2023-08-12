Local church provides family fun all weekend long

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church provided Terre Haute families some summer fun this weekend.
Second Missionary Baptist Church kicked off its annual Friends and Family Weekend on Saturday. Families came out to enjoy food, inflatables, and even walk away with a free new backpack for the school year.
Folks at the church use this event as an opportunity for community fellowship.
"It's very important to let them know that not only does the church pray for them on Sunday, but we're here throughout the week to pray for them. And we're just regular people trying to love on each other," said Pastor James Barleston.