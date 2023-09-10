Local church provides BBQ for a ministry fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today, Terre Haute residents had the chance to support a great cause and get a great meal in the process.
The United Campus Ministries held their barbecue fundraiser earlier this evening at at Central Presbytarian Church. Visitors had the opportunity to buy a bag of pork for just 12 dollars.
Food revenue and admission proceeds will support United Campus Ministries and its programs for campus and community.
One event organizer says the campus ministries are seeing an increase in students, so they can use all the extra support they can get.
"We are definitely seeing an increase. Over the summer we had about 20 students a week. To have 25 students in a day, we need that support," said Dawn Black, campus minister.
Black says the fundraisers goal was to raise around $2,000.