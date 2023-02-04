Local church provided free clothing for the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley.
Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year.
All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up doors for people to come in and pick out some clothing for free.
Pastor Clark Cowden hopes this event will help those who need it.
"We've had a great crowd here today. We're just trying to bless people in the community with some clothes for kids, and anybody in their family," said Pastor Cowden.
The church is hosting a Family Fun Night on February 10, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:30 PM. You can come enjoy some food, board games, and Valentine's Day activities.