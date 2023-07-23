Local church hosts a summer fun block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted some summer fun for an entire neighborhood block in Terre Haute!
Trinity Lutheran Church threw a free summer block party. Families and friends could come out to enjoy inflatables, a dunk tank, and even get the chance to win prizes!
Today was all about fun but, the church hopes that this encourages people to live generously.
"It encompasses live generously. That's kind of our motto at our church - to live generously, to be open and have lots of grace for all people. We're welcoming to all," said Elizabeth Eichmiller, event organizer.
Trinity Lutheran is actually celebrating its 100th anniversary next Sunday! They will be hosting a picnic lunch at 11:30 AM. Everyone is welcome.