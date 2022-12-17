Local church hosted a toy donation extravaganza

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a donation event to provide toys for kids in the Wabash Valley.
The Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church hosted their second annual Toy Extravaganza today. It took place at the Booker T. Washington Center in Terre Haute.
This year's theme was Joy to the World. Children could come enjoy snacks, bounce houses, and face painting.
Donors were able to bring toys, bikes, and electronics. First lady at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Asira Evans, hopes that the toy donations bring a smile to the children's faces.
“Every child wants to wake up Christmas morning to receive something awesome from Santa Claus. I just wanted to make sure that we are being a part of that, showing love, genuine love and cheer this holiday season,” Evans said.
To make donations for next year's extravaganza, please visit: