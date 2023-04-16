Local church holds a memorial service to remember Holocaust victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute residents gathered at a local church for a memorial service.
The service was called Yom Hashoah. It was held at the United Hebrew Congregation in Terre Haute. There was a series of presentations showing different perspectives from the Holocaust.
Organizers talk about the importance of this event.
"When we memorialize, when we light a candle, when we say a prayer, when we call to memory those people, we are resisting, we are rising up, we are saying we will not take this going forward," said Scott Skillman, event sponsor.