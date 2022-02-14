Local chainsaw artist transforms an eye-sore into something sure to turn heads - check it out!

SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - A few weeks ago Duke Energy tagged a 30-foot Red Oak Tree, on a property in Northern Vigo County as "dangerous."
Its dangling branches were about to take out the surrounding power lines.
Now, the property owner is turning its trunk into something beautiful with the help of one 'beary' unique artist.
After Duke Energy tagged the tree, property owner Tim Curley and his family, came up with a way to beautify the eye-sore. That's when well-known woodworking artist, Chris Trotter, stepped in to help with his trusty chainsaw.
Trotter has been carving for 26 years. He has spent 16 years focusing purely on chainsaw art.
He is completely self-taught, and it all started because of his curiosity as a young boy.
"Mostly going down to Brown County, Indiana when I was young. I would see all the craftsmen and stuff -- the wood carving always stood out to me, and it was always just really cool," Trotter said.
Since he started down this path, he's been all over the country. This year alone he's done 50 on-site projects, with his most recent being this one in Sandcut, Indiana.
When Curley shared his vision of bringing this Red Oak to life, Trotter knew exactly where to begin.
The first step is nearly done -- that's the grizzly bear you're seeing. The next step is even grander -- an eagle with a 10-foot wingspan is in the works as we speak.
The eagle will tower over the area, capturing the attention of everyone who passes by.
"Especially with a big massive tree like this -- it's going to be around for probably 50 to 100 years," Trotter said.
Trotter says he's just happy he can contribute by doing something he loves.
"I have to admit that I thank God every day. I think he put me on this path, and a lot of times I get a little bit emotional thinking about how I was blessed to even be doing this."
Trotter says carpenters are becoming scarce, and he has a message for future generations.
"The kids these days just need to realize they can work with their hands too. They don't have to always be in an office -- cooped up."
Curley hopes this woodwork decorating his property will be enjoyed by all for centuries to come.
If you would like to get in touch with Trotter, you can do so by Facebook Messenger. His page is linked here.