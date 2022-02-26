Local celebrities row it out for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Money is rolling in to fund a boathouse in Fairbanks Park thanks, in small part, to some local celebrities.
Wabash Valley Crew presented a corporate rowing challenge Saturday.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth, and News 10's very own Rondrell Moore saddled up on indoor rowing machines to raise money for the project.
"This area is ripe for this activity," Jack Hill, coach for Wabash Valley Crew, said. "It's not just for Terre Haute. If somebody can drive to us, they can row."
Moore won first place in the rowing competition.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation will match donations for this project up to $150,000 through the end of next year.