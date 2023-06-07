Local businesses show their Sycamore support

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local businesses are getting in the Sycamore spirit ahead of the baseball Super Regional.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local establishments to cheer on the team from home.

One of those displays is at Baesler's Market. The chamber is also asking bars and restaurants to host watch parties.

Pacesetter Sports is among the many Terre Haute businesses cheering on the team.

Part-owner Brent Compton is also celebrating as a former Sycamore athlete himself.

"This baseball team has unified the community and the university better than I've seen in the 30 years I've been in town," Compton said.

The chamber is encouraging everyone to cheer on the team on social media using #SupportSycamores and #RootfortheHomeTeam.