Local businesses donate to Sullivan County tornado recovery fund

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Area businesses and organizations continue to support victims of March's EF-3 tornado.
The Popeyes and MOD pizza in Terre Haute gave all their sales during select days to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation's recovery fund.
Thursday, the foundation and restaurants presented a check to Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb.
In total, the fundraiser raised over $16,000.
Scott Womack owns both restaurants. He says he felt the need to do something that would help in the long term when he started the fundraiser.
"We really wanted to see how to keep the need in people's minds long term, so I really hope this is something we can do again in the next few years as well," Womack said.