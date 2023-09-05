Local business is ready for the fall season after summer challenges

Parke County, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer has been a tough one for local farmers in Indiana. Now farmers are looking to pull out their fall harvest.
This summer hasn't been all smooth sailing for local farmers. Back in June, Ditzler Orchard was ready to sell rows of strawberries. Instead, they were left with empty shelves. Now, the shelves are stocked... Replaced with fall products.
"When we didn't have a strawberry crop, we planted a few more pumpkins than usual. We had a little bit more time to do it because we weren't picking strawberries," said Co-Owner, Judi Ditzler.
Ditzler says some of their most popular items are apples and pumpkins.
While business is picking back up, the late summer heat made some minor impacts to certain crops. Some of the first pumpkins to grow got unexpectedly large due to the excessive heat.
"What happens with the excessive heat is that it actually kills pollen so things do not get pollinated well when it gets really hot," said Ditzler.
To ensure no other crops are threatened from the late summer heat, some other adjustments are being made.
"Humidity is causing us to pick a few apples earlier than we normally would. Again, because that can cause those apples to fall off of the tree," said Ditzler.
Folks from all over are now starting to line up, eager to get a taste of the fall season. What's most people's favorite fall activity? Apple and pumpkin picking.
"Well, we got to follow the tractor full of pumpkins, and you get to pass the field where all the pumpkins and things are growing... It makes it more exciting that you get to pick it yourself," said local customer Amy Frank.
Ditzler is excited to get back into the fall routine. She even plans to make apple cider this week.
For Ditzler, she loves to watch customers do an orchard experience that families enjoy.
"To have that family experience, going out into the orchard, the orchard is very pretty, and it's a nice fall day, and you just pick a few apples and come back in," said Ditzler.
Overall, Ditzler hopes there are no more weather interruptions in the near future.