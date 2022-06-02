Local business honors its long-time general manager

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local business is honoring its general manager after more than 15 years of service.
Stephen Huddleston has worked at Grand Traverse Pie Company for several years.
During his time as general manager, he helped to donate thousands of dollars to CASA of Vigo County.
On Thursday, his staff donated an additional $2,000 to CASA on his behalf.
Huddleston says it's the perfect way to end his career in food service.
"You know it's nice to, after 53 years in food service, I know I don't look that old. To be recognized by some of these groups with something like that, it's great," Huddleston said.
News 10 awarded him the "Make a Difference" award in 2019.