Local business celebrating 10th anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is so much that someone can accomplish in 10 years. For one local business owner, that includes watching her business grow from the ground up to be a decade old.
Hope Health and Wellness Spa opened May 1, 2013.
On Monday, the spa is celebrating its 10th anniversary with two open house showings. One scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m.
At the showings, customers can win door prizes, get a chair massage, and see special guests.
Heather Petty is the business owner. She explained how the idea of a 10-year celebration came to be.
"At first it was like, 'oh maybe we shouldn't make such a big deal out of this,' but I am going to call some of my closer friends that really have these monuments and been through them," she said. "They were like, 'yeah this is awesome.'"
Throughout the last decade, Petty has seen many customers. While each person is different, she explained what she wants everyone to get out of their visits.
"What I hope that they get is hope," she said. "They come in for a massage, we do a variety of massages, and that will help them with range of motion and get them comfortable. A holistic approach to getting well."
Petty says she is proud of what the last 10 years have brought her and that future plans even include working with local colleges. She explained she has already spoken with professors at Ivy Tech Community College and St. Mary of-the-Woods.
"I hope that we are going to do this is a bigger, better place with more opportunity to make a student hub for our colleges," she said. "That way we can bring them in and let the community try a massage."