Local business celebrates five years in business

A local hair salon celebrated its fifth year in business by partying for a good cause.
Cache Lauren pulled out all the stops with vendors, food trucks and special drinks.
A gift basket worth $3,000 was also raffled off.
The owner said her fifth year in business was too big of a milestone not to celebrate with the community.
"It's just something I have always wanted to do my entire life so hitting that five-year mark is such a really big deal to me, and I'm just so thankful to be able to do this," said Cache Ellas, the salon's owner.