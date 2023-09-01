 Skip to main content
Local business celebrates five years in business

A local hair salon celebrated its fifth year in business by partying for a good cause.

Cache Lauren pulled out all the stops with vendors, food trucks and special drinks.

A gift basket worth $3,000 was also raffled off.

The owner said her fifth year in business was too big of a milestone not to celebrate with the community.

"It's just something I have always wanted to do my entire life so hitting that five-year mark is such a really big deal to me, and I'm just so thankful to be able to do this," said Cache Ellas, the salon's owner.