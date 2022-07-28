 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local business celebrates 100 years serving the Wabash Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Paitson Brothers celebrate 100 years of business

Paitson Brothers celebrate 100 years of business

 By Dorthy Gofourth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Paitson Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning celebrated 100 years of business.

The community and employees came out to recognize a century of service to the area. Mayor Duke Bennett and members of the Chamber of Commerce also joined celebrations.

"When you're a company as old as ours, a relationship [with the community] is as important as anything else. And so I think we've done a really good job over the years giving that level of service to the Wabash Valley." President of Paitson Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning, Ethan Rayburn said

The business has been in the same building in Terre Haute for the past 94 years now.

Recommended for you