Local business celebrates 100 years serving the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Paitson Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning celebrated 100 years of business.
The community and employees came out to recognize a century of service to the area. Mayor Duke Bennett and members of the Chamber of Commerce also joined celebrations.
"When you're a company as old as ours, a relationship [with the community] is as important as anything else. And so I think we've done a really good job over the years giving that level of service to the Wabash Valley." President of Paitson Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning, Ethan Rayburn said
The business has been in the same building in Terre Haute for the past 94 years now.