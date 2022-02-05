Local business affected by snow storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Schools, churches, and restaurants all closed this week because of the severe weather. Macksville Coffee Company is one of the many businesses forced to close. Owner, Victor Rubinacci, says closing was the smart decision to prevent accidents.
"We're a new business it's our first time dealing with a snow =storm and we just think the wise thing to do was to close out of care for our customers and our staff," Rubinacci said.
The business decided to close Wednesday and Thursday. They say most of their staff are high school students and they didn't want them on the roads.
Closing puts a dent in the business, but owners say keeping people safe is a priority.
"They depend on our money so it affects their money too you know, it hurts sales," he said.
Many customers reached out asking when the coffee shop would be back open.
"Call and Facebook messages wanting to know if we're open wanting to order stuff so that's why we made the decision to open yesterday," he said.
Owners decided to open their doors on Friday, after the storm was over.