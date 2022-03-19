Local brewery raises funds for breast cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the CDC, more than a quarter of a million women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Now, a local brewery is raising funds to help those women.
The Terre Haute Brewing Company held a breast cancer fundraiser event. The event included food trucks and pink cocktails and beers. Local musician David Goodier provided live music.
One survivor said donations from events like these help.
"Susan Komen is great," Tawyna Sheffield said. "They are the ones that helped me find my breast cancer and gave me my lifesaving mammogram through donations. So, donations do really work and I'm living proof of that."
100% of all the proceeds from the event will go to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.