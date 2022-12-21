 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Blowing snow. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Local boy spreads kindness and holiday joy for kids in Union Hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A boy and his grandmother have teamed up to make the holidays extra special for those in the hospital.

Owen Farnsworth and his grandma Patti have put together care packages for kids at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

They sew together handmade tote bags and fill them with toys, coloring pages, and books.

Owen also collected donations to buy teddy bears for the kids at the hospital.

He and his grandma delivered their presents to the pediatric ward. Owen even dressed up for the occasion.

His grandma says she's proud of her grandson's kindness.

"With Christmas, it's about caring and sharing, and so he takes time on his weekends to come and help sew. And yes, I'm very proud of him. He's a very compassionate young man."

Owen and his grandma donated 11 gift bags and 113 teddy bears. They hope to donate even more next year.

