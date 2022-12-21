Local boy spreads kindness and holiday joy for kids in Union Hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A boy and his grandmother have teamed up to make the holidays extra special for those in the hospital.
Owen Farnsworth and his grandma Patti have put together care packages for kids at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
They sew together handmade tote bags and fill them with toys, coloring pages, and books.
Owen also collected donations to buy teddy bears for the kids at the hospital.
He and his grandma delivered their presents to the pediatric ward. Owen even dressed up for the occasion.
His grandma says she's proud of her grandson's kindness.
"With Christmas, it's about caring and sharing, and so he takes time on his weekends to come and help sew. And yes, I'm very proud of him. He's a very compassionate young man."
Owen and his grandma donated 11 gift bags and 113 teddy bears. They hope to donate even more next year.