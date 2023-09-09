Local bikers ride to benefit CODA - Rally in the Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rally in the Valley motorcycle event took place at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in Terre Haute this weekend. Folks could enjoy camping, vendors, food trucks and bike drags.
A few motorcycle chapters rode together to benefit Wabash Valley CODA - a center for domestic violence support. It started at the Circle P Saloon in Brazil and ended at the fairgrounds.
"There's a bad stigma when you see bikers, when you see a vest with criminals, 1% clubs, people that don't care. We try to get out as much as possible to show that there are people that care that happen to ride. We're here to help if they need it," said Travis Carter of the Punishers Wabash Valley Chapter.
Free music was also featured at the event. Folks heard from the Jak Gibson Band, followed by the Tom Kelly Band and Tailgate Revival, then the night ended with the Kentucky Headhunters.