Local big cat rescue breaks ground on new animal clinic

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue Center has broken ground on its new animal clinic.
The center was recently given a donation to build the 7,000 square foot clinic.
Before, when the big cats needed medical care, they were taken to a small room in the owner's house.
There wasn't a good way to help the cats that needed long-term care.
The new facility will have multiple rooms to help give the cats intensive care.
"A lot of the animals that come here are in very bad shape," Founder Joe Taft said. "This is going to let us provide them a much better life."
Right now, there are 110 animals at the shelter. The new medical facility should be finished by the end of the year.