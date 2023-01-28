Local beekeeping clubs hosts beekeeping 101 forum

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations held a forum about beekeeping.
The Clay County Beekeepers Club and The Wabash Valley Bee Club hosted Beekeeping 101. People could come out to learn what it takes to be a beekeeper.
They discussed the different tools, techniques, and processes for successful beekeeping. Even if you're not interested, officials still encouraged folks to come learn about how important bee pollination is.
"There are a lot of reasons to keep bees. Whether you want to do it for fun, because you just like to watch the bees; you want to help the earth; or do you want honey? or if you want to pollinate the garden," said Clay County Beekeepers Club President, Kris Bilyeu.
The Clay County Beekeepers Club meets the second Tuesday of every month at the YMCA in Brazil.
For more information, click here.