TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ.
Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute.
The business started in July of 2022 as just a food truck named after the Hills' late son Butta. They originally started the business to raise funds for their traveling youth basketball team.
Now, the business is doing well and growing. The Hills want to continue to serve the community in their new expansion.
“Well, what we really want to do is that we just want to give back to the community. We have a heart for children. We have a love for our community. Terre Haute has been great to us. So, the main goal is to give back," co-owner, Rodney Hill said.