Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Riverton.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.3 feet
Thursday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local bars and law enforcement are preparing for St. Patrick's Day festivities

  • Updated
  • 0
ADFB.jpg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - St. Patrick's Day is a holiday widely known for drinking alcohol. That is why local bars like Charlie's and others in the Terre Haute area are pushing safe serving this Friday. 

Bars around the Wabash Valley are anticipating rush hour to last all day during the holiday. Cheyne O'Laughlin is the owner of Charlie's and The Terminal in Terre Haute. He says that Friday will be the busiest day of the year. 

"St. Pats is always the biggest day for Charlie's and we anticipate for here [The Terminal] also," he said. "We expect to see a lot of people out having a good time." 

But when the bars are full and your glass is empty, it is important to not get behind the wheel. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, nearly 40% of accidents on the holiday last year involved drunk drivers.

This year, police department throughout the state will be working through operation pull over. The program helps find people driving under the influence. Indiana State police Sgt. Matt Ames says that drunk driving accidents are preventable. 

"Our number one priority as law enforcement officers is to make sure that we are providing safe road wats for everyone out here," he said. "There is nothing worse as a law enforcement officer than going up and having to knock on someone's door when it is 100% preventable." 

Ames says there are many ways to make sure you and others drivers are safe when celebrating the holiday. 

"Number one, make sure that your vehicle is ready to go," he said. "Make sure that you have a designated driver or that you have a way to get home safely. Here in Terre Haute you have Ubers that you can use, you can call a taxi service to get home safely, or make sure that you have a driver." 

O'Laughlin explained that serving amount is something they watch very closely year-round. 

"We emphasize all year long safe serving and making sure to identify when people are getting close," he said. "We are able to cut people off. The managers are on the floor to support the staff in doing so when needed to be." 

O'Laughlin added he is hoping for a big day for both businesses but he is mainly focused on keeping everyone as safe as possible. 

