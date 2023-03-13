Local bars and law enforcement are preparing for St. Patrick's Day festivities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - St. Patrick's Day is a holiday widely known for drinking alcohol. That is why local bars like Charlie's and others in the Terre Haute area are pushing safe serving this Friday.
Bars around the Wabash Valley are anticipating rush hour to last all day during the holiday. Cheyne O'Laughlin is the owner of Charlie's and The Terminal in Terre Haute. He says that Friday will be the busiest day of the year.
"St. Pats is always the biggest day for Charlie's and we anticipate for here [The Terminal] also," he said. "We expect to see a lot of people out having a good time."
But when the bars are full and your glass is empty, it is important to not get behind the wheel. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, nearly 40% of accidents on the holiday last year involved drunk drivers.
This year, police department throughout the state will be working through operation pull over. The program helps find people driving under the influence. Indiana State police Sgt. Matt Ames says that drunk driving accidents are preventable.
"Our number one priority as law enforcement officers is to make sure that we are providing safe road wats for everyone out here," he said. "There is nothing worse as a law enforcement officer than going up and having to knock on someone's door when it is 100% preventable."
Ames says there are many ways to make sure you and others drivers are safe when celebrating the holiday.
"Number one, make sure that your vehicle is ready to go," he said. "Make sure that you have a designated driver or that you have a way to get home safely. Here in Terre Haute you have Ubers that you can use, you can call a taxi service to get home safely, or make sure that you have a driver."
O'Laughlin explained that serving amount is something they watch very closely year-round.
"We emphasize all year long safe serving and making sure to identify when people are getting close," he said. "We are able to cut people off. The managers are on the floor to support the staff in doing so when needed to be."
O'Laughlin added he is hoping for a big day for both businesses but he is mainly focused on keeping everyone as safe as possible.