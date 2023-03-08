Local bank makes donation to the United Way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a great day for the United Way.
The Hometown Savings Bank made a $10,000.
The bank president says offering financial support like this is what being a community bank is all about.
"The United Way is a vital part of our community, and certainly the new model that they have of trying to find solutions for their problems certainly makes a great deal of sense and in the long run will pay dividends for our community," Bart Colwell said.
The bank and its employees make an annual contribution to the United Way.