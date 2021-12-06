You are the owner of this article.
Local bank looks to help organizations around the Wabash Valley

  Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute Savings Bank
Quick, Allanee

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Terre Haute bank is stepping up and giving back. 

It's to support local organizations around the Wabash Valley. 

Terre Haute Savings Bank will help support 14 organizations around the Valley for the "Season of Giving."

The bank gifted both Toys for Tots and the Terre Haute YMCA with checks on Monday. 

The YMCA was gifted $1,000 from the bank.

The bank will help 12 other organizations throughout the coming days. 

They include: 

  • Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club
  • Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center
  • Thrive West Central 
  • Clay County YMCA
  • West Vigo Community Center 
  • Team of Mercy 
  • Junior Achievement 
  • Susie's Place Child Advocacy Centers 
  • Next Step Foundation 
  • Riley Fire Department 
  • Riley Recreation League
  • Terre Haute Women's Club Shoe Bus

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

