Local author publishes third book on Vincennes history

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes author, historian, and newspaper columnist Brian Spangle released his third book, Lost Vincennes.
Many people visited the Knox County Public Library on Saturday to purchase the book and have Spangle sign it.
The book talks about businesses, schools, and entertainment venues that are gone now but were once important to the people of Vincennes.
According to Spangle, the book features a couple of never before seen photos of old Vincennes.
The book can be purchased at the Knox County Public Library.
The book is also available for purchase online by clicking here.
Spangle says he is grateful for the support from the community.