Local author looks to get kids excited about ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A graduate student at Indiana State is sharing her Sycamore pride through a children's book.
Kimmie Collins wrote, "Sam Becomes a Sycamore."
She visited Devaney Elementary School with ISU mascot Sycamore Sam Wednesday.
The book follows Sycamore Sam's first day as a student on campus. It's a way to introduce kids to life at ISU.
Collins also earned her bachelor's degree at Indiana State. She says she hopes to inspire the students to set big goals.
Alumna Katherine Bierly illustrated the book. Alumna Sarah Strain did the graphic design.
"Childhood literacy is so, so important, and I really want to get the kids excited about learning, excited about reading, and excited about Indiana State and opportunities in their hometown," Collins said.