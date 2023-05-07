Local artists are bringing color and positivity to Terre Haute; organizers plan to paint more traffic boxes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been driving or walking around Terre Haute, you may have noticed some brightly painted traffic boxes.
These colorful traffic boxes have been painted by local artists since June of last year. Some of them provide a simple design to add more character and life to the area.
While others convey an important message like this one on Third and Chestnut Street. The Team of Mercy and artist Emily Amber partnered to bring hope to people in dark times.
"On the other side the sun is shining. So, the sun is shining over the storm even though it's storming. The rainbow is a symbol of hope. I just filled the rainbow with words of encouragement and affirmation to hopefully bring people hope when they see it," said Amber.
Three Sisters Investments is in charge of this project. They plan to paint as many boxes as possible for years to come.