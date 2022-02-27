Local art museum to hold annual fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local museum is using the spirit of Mardi Gras to raise funds for a good cause.
The Swope Art Museum will celebrate its 14th annual Mardi Gras Event. Funds from the annual event go towards the upkeep of the museum and outreach programs.
Event organizers said it's important to keep museums, like the Swope, open in the community.
"It's such a gem in Terre Haute," Eleanor Jones, chairperson of the event, said. "It has some of the most fascinating pieces in the country, right here in downtown Terre Haute."
The event will take place Friday, March 4th at the Terre Haute Brewing Company. The party begins at 8 p.m.