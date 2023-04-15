Local art museum holds an exhibit for sexual assault victims for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a few local organizations worked together to give sexual assault survivors a voice.
The Council on Domestic Abuse (CODA) and the Swope Art Museum hosted an art exhibit in support of survivors. Organizers say that this is just one way to showcase victims' thoughts, feelings, and experiences without speaking outwardly.
Artists used things like paint, paper, and pastels to tell survivor stories. Organizers talk about how this is a kind of healing therapy.
"For them to have that time, one on one to just be able to sit and share all of those things that they're feeling on the inside, it's just a really great way for them to let those things out that maybe they haven't been able to before. We want to offer them that opportunity," said Alicia Marks, director of sexual assault programming for CODA.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, call the CODA hotline at 800-566-CODA.