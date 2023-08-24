Local archery business is expanding in a big way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Jack Patterson opened Straight Shooter Archery less than one year ago with one goal in mind. He wanted to help young archers grow and get more people involved in the sport.
This week, the company made a decision to partner with the Black Eagle family of products, including the historic Darton brand. Now, Patterson's goal is becoming a reality.
"It's exactly what we had planned on doing; just didn't realize it was going to happen as quickly as it did," Patterson said.
The partnership is designed to create a Straight Shooter line of custom equipment. The entire Black Eagle brand will be available to customers online in a trailblazing e-commerce setting.
"It enables us to become that test bed for a lot of new products," Patterson said.
Now, Patterson is in the process of building a new indoor archery facility.
The new building will provide over 100,000 square feet of showroom space and several indoor ranges. It's planned to become the largest indoor archery facility in the world. Those plans have Patterson excited.
"We just want to develop the sport, and we want to do something no one else has done. More importantly, we want to do it in Indiana, and we want to do it in Terre Haute, so that's what we're going to do," Patterson said.