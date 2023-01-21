Local apartment fire survivor speaks out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 followed up on an apartment fire that happened almost a week ago. We spoke with one resident who survived the incident.
He talks about his experience and how he's doing now.
Jeff Conder was a resident at the apartment on Locust Street. He remembers waking up and seeing flames coming from the apartment below him.
Conder grabbed his dog and quickly went downstairs to alert other residents. Luckily, he and the others made it out of the building safely. However, now, Conder is without a home.
"Hungry, tired. You know, I've lost literally everything and I just have no answers at this point. I’m kind of in a mode of shock. That's pretty much where I'm at right now," Conder said.
Despite the tragedy, Conder says that he is extremely thankful for the firefighters.
If you would like to donate clothing or food for Jeff Conder, click here.