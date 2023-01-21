Local apartment fire survivor speaks out

 Skip to main content
...Accumulating snow expected overnight through early afternoon
Sunday...

A quick moving area of low pressure will move across the Ohio
Valley late tonight and depart the region by Sunday afternoon.
Accumulating snow of near one inch to near three inches will be
possible across central Indiana overnight through early afternoon
as this system passes.

Snow may result in slick and snow covered surfaces overnight and
Sunday. Exercise caution if you plan on driving. Slow down and
allow extra time time to reach your destination. Be prepared to
use winter weather driving skills.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 followed up on an apartment fire that happened almost a week ago. We spoke with one resident who survived the incident.

He talks about his experience and how he's doing now.

Jeff Conder was a resident at the apartment on Locust Street. He remembers waking up and seeing flames coming from the apartment below him.

Conder grabbed his dog and quickly went downstairs to alert other residents. Luckily, he and the others made it out of the building safely. However, now, Conder is without a home.

"Hungry, tired. You know, I've lost literally everything and I just have no answers at this point. I’m kind of in a mode of shock. That's pretty much where I'm at right now," Conder said.

Despite the tragedy, Conder says that he is extremely thankful for the firefighters.

