Local 4-H'er gives Vermillion County historical marker an updated look

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County historical sign has gotten a much-needed update.
The historical marker for Harrison's Crossing had become faded and chipped.
The sign has been up along State Road 63 in Cayuga since 1960. It marks the spot where William Henry Harrison and his army crossed the Vermillion River in 1811.
A local 4-H'er did the work to make the sign look brand new. It was re-installed on Friday.
One local historian says preserving the sign and its history is important.
"There's a lot of history in this area people don't know about. And if we don't know our history, we end up, as they say, repeating the same mistakes that were made years ago," Historical interpreter George Sanquenetti said.
Contact the Indiana Historical Bureau at this link if you see a historical sign that needs an update.